Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) SVP Sells $17,136.00 in Stock

Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A – Get Rating) SVP Michael J. Hoberman sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $17,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CRD-A stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Loss Adjusting provides claims management services to insurance companies and self-insured entities risk including property, public liability, automobile, and marine insurances.

