Credit Agricole S A Boosts Stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

QGEN traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.60. 417,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,689. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $41.32 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $628.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

