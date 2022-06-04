Credit Agricole S A Buys 1,190 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up 0.3% of Credit Agricole S A’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $21,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,634 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $3,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.39.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.27. The company had a trading volume of 794,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.07 and a 1-year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

