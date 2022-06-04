Credit Agricole S A Buys 532 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $7.71 on Friday, hitting $259.04. 389,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,237. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.76. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.72 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.91.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

