Credit Agricole S A Has $17.48 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,052 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises 0.3% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $17,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,500,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.68. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.522 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

