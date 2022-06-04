Credit Agricole S A Has $29.22 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,050 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor accounts for approximately 0.5% of Credit Agricole S A’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Credit Agricole S A owned approximately 0.10% of ON Semiconductor worth $29,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,945,000 after purchasing an additional 142,874 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,677 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,981,000 after purchasing an additional 215,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,035,000 after purchasing an additional 139,525 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,863,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,355,000 after purchasing an additional 744,633 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,409. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $62.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,154,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,614. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.72.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

