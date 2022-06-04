Credit Agricole S A Lowers Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951,763 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Carrier Global by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135,409 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 719,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,516,000 after purchasing an additional 60,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 855.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CARR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.19.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,212,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,081. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

