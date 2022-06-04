Credit Agricole S A Makes New $8.58 Million Investment in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 172,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.37. 546,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,941. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Several research firms have commented on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

