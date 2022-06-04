Credit Agricole S A Purchases Shares of 61,686 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. HSBC raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ferguson from £114.75 ($145.18) to £103.65 ($131.14) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7,739.40.

FERG traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.38. The stock had a trading volume of 282,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.40. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $111.81 and a 52 week high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

