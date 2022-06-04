Critical Contrast: Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) vs. SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) and SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and SOPHiA GENETICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A -24.47% -23.37% SOPHiA GENETICS -204.31% -37.98% -31.92%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and SOPHiA GENETICS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 3 4 0 2.57 SOPHiA GENETICS 0 0 4 0 3.00

Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 229.43%. SOPHiA GENETICS has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 458.56%. Given SOPHiA GENETICS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SOPHiA GENETICS is more favorable than Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and SOPHiA GENETICS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$73.96 million N/A N/A SOPHiA GENETICS $40.45 million 5.79 -$73.68 million ($1.46) -2.53

SOPHiA GENETICS has higher revenue and earnings than Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.3% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Monte Rosa Therapeutics beats SOPHiA GENETICS on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers. The company also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers; NEK7 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn's disease, neurodegenerative disease, diabetes, and liver disease; VAV1, a target protein for autoimmune diseases; and BCL11A, a therapeutically-relevant protein in hemoglobinopathies. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile (Get Rating)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland.

