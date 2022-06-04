Crosslink Capital Inc. Has $14.91 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 2.4% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $14,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.97.

CRWD stock traded down $11.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.10. 9,297,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,713,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.40 and a 200-day moving average of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.