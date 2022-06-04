CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CRWD stock opened at $162.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.97.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,044,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,176,000 after purchasing an additional 156,121 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 30.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,284,000 after purchasing an additional 325,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

