CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.97.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $162.10 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

