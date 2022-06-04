CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

CRWD traded down $11.92 on Friday, hitting $162.10. 9,297,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,713,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $223,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 24.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.97.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

