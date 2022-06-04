CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-$1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.18-1.22 EPS.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $162.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.68. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.97.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.