Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08. Crown reported earnings of $2.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS.

CCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.85. The company had a trading volume of 401,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown has a 1-year low of $95.27 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.44 and its 200-day moving average is $113.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.69%.

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $702,425.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,653 shares of company stock worth $1,483,461. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Crown by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,001,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,360,000 after buying an additional 141,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,469,000 after buying an additional 16,457 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,174,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,129,000 after buying an additional 47,817 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Crown by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,579,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,683,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

