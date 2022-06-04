Crust (CRU) Price Hits $42.40

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can currently be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004332 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.50 or 0.00402282 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004260 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00168344 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

