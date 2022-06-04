Cryptonovae (YAE) One Day Volume Hits $5,396.00

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $5,396.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.91 or 0.04588429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00442971 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031569 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,085,257 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

