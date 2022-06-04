CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) to announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). CS Disco posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CS Disco to $33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

In other news, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $479,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 126,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $501,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,317 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,111.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CS Disco by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in CS Disco by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAW traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.62. 259,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,909. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $69.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.00.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

