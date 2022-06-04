CTC Capital Management LLC Invests $1.84 Million in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $63.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,938,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,387,988. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.54. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

