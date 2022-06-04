CTC Capital Management LLC Takes Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. UMB Financial makes up approximately 0.9% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $159,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ UMBF traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $92.21. The stock had a trading volume of 137,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,915. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.79 and a 200-day moving average of $99.56.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.52. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $340.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

