Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 341,805 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 372.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 341,805 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.29% of BOX worth $11,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in BOX by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 388,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 165,330 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 801,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after buying an additional 289,750 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,401,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in BOX by 1,422.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.13 and a beta of 1.16. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $33.04.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.10.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,480,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

