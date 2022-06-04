Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 616.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Teledyne Technologies worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $405.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $436.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $374.03 and a twelve month high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

