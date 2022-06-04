Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 389.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,861 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $11,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,793,000 after buying an additional 170,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,039,000 after purchasing an additional 58,409 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,148 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,746,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,747,000 after purchasing an additional 91,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,696,000 after purchasing an additional 104,371 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $194.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.05.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

