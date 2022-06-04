Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $11.73 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 1,110.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,764 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Teleflex worth $11,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $24,209,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 10,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $2,289,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Teleflex by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFX opened at $281.85 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $256.77 and a 12-month high of $428.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.21.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

