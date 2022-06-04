Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 137.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,525 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $189,151.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $10,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,822,307,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 662,820 shares of company stock worth $73,653,591 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $103.17 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

