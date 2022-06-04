Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157,364 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup upped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $125.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.36. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.38 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

