Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 43,392 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 112.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,392 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $10,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,901 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,996 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11,356.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,149,000 after purchasing an additional 232,354 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $147.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.67 and its 200 day moving average is $142.09.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

