Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.30.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $211.02 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.