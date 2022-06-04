Cushing Asset Management LP Acquires 118,052 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 587.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,052 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHPT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 491.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $3,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,445,177.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,576,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $24,377,235.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

CHPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.96.

Shares of CHPT traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,494,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,261,160. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.