Cushing Asset Management LP Acquires 5,928 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Cushing Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,179,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,753,000 after purchasing an additional 30,498 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,338,000 after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 74,757 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITCI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $2.69 on Friday, reaching $58.35. 548,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,817. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.54.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 294.89%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $272,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 64,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,824,930.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,519 shares of company stock worth $11,468,323 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

