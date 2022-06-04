Cushing Asset Management LP Acquires 6,122 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cushing Asset Management LP increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.0% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $78.69. 9,293,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,692,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.34, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

