Cushing Asset Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Cushing Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Altus Midstream as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 75,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Altus Midstream by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altus Midstream by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altus Midstream by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altus Midstream by 497.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALTM traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.40. 112,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,646. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 3.38. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $91.00.

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

