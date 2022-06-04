Cushing Asset Management LP Buys 23,724 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Cushing Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 872,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,724 shares during the quarter. Clearway Energy makes up 3.1% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cushing Asset Management LP owned about 0.43% of Clearway Energy worth $31,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 627.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

CWEN stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 342,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,087. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.69, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.67. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $39.75.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.91 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.354 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 1,084.62%.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

