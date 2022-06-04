Cushing Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 505,328 NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 505,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,023,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 666,333 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 659.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 95,787 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $6,878,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 483.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 203,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 168,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NGL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NGL Energy Partners stock remained flat at $$2.05 during trading on Friday. 505,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,373. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

