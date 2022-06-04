Cushing Asset Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 350.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 128,502 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Genesis Energy stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.41. 151,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $631.95 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.88%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

