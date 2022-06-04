Cushing Asset Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cushing Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,863 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,538,000 after purchasing an additional 274,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,985,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,789,000 after purchasing an additional 44,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,386. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.35 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.07.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

