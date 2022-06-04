Cushing Asset Management LP Sells 42,207 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Cushing Asset Management LP cut its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,207 shares during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure comprises 2.0% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cushing Asset Management LP owned about 0.54% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $20,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.50. 369,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,345. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -176.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -926.27%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

