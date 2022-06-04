Cushing Asset Management LP Sells 75,000 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cushing Asset Management LP reduced its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 1,311.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.68. 5,138,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,028,931. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.86) to GBX 146 ($1.85) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.91) to GBX 225 ($2.85) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.52.

About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.