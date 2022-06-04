CV Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CV Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000. PayPal comprises about 1.0% of CV Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PayPal by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $253,727,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PayPal by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $86.53. 11,803,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,702,637. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.73 and a 200 day moving average of $133.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.83 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

