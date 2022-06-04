CV Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 197 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CV Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 197 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $901.82.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $71.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $703.55. 37,351,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,088,144. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $887.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $940.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $577.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total value of $18,933,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $370,163,441. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

