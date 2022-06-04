CV Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 52,121 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CV Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,736,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 11.9% of CV Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $8.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $306.20. 60,914,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,570,384. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $280.21 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

