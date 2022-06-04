CV Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,582 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CV Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.7% of CV Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,442 shares of company stock worth $9,345,941. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.37.

FB stock traded down $8.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.78. The company had a trading volume of 19,448,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,757,356. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

