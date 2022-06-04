CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. CVR Energy reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $9.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $10.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:CVI traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.14. 1,142,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,988. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.61. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 28.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

