CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.37–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136.97 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.92–$0.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.16.

Shares of CYBR opened at $143.66 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.39 and a 200-day moving average of $155.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 36.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

