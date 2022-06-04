Cynosure Management LLC Has $3.96 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cynosure Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 3.0% of Cynosure Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.79.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,379. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.76 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

