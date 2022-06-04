Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. Has $234,000 Holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. decreased its position in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 525,045 shares during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners comprises 0.0% of Cyrus Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. owned 0.17% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 54.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 31,041 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 326,441 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ BKEP remained flat at $$4.57 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 103,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,318. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $191.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.71.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $28.46 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Blueknight Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 73.91%.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.