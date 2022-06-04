D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,225,694 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,074,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225,694 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $68,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in News by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,654,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,163,000 after buying an additional 421,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in News by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,087,000 after buying an additional 107,461 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in News by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $17.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21. News Co. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of News in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

