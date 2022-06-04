D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,304 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $47,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FND. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,096,000 after buying an additional 132,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Floor & Decor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,756,000 after acquiring an additional 206,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,218,000 after purchasing an additional 242,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,775,000 after purchasing an additional 33,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $153,975,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.23.

Shares of FND stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.23. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

