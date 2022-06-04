D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $62.37 Million Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,380,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,163,233 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 2.76% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $62,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter.

MDRX opened at $17.37 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Paul Black sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529,649 shares in the company, valued at $27,809,018.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,565 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,419 over the last 90 days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

